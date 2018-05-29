Shotgun and drugs found in Doncaster raid

A shotgun and a suspected quantity of Class A drugs were recovered during a police raid at a property in Doncaster.

Officers made the discovery after executing a search warrant in Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, on Wednesday, May 23.

Three men, aged 46, 23 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

hey have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.