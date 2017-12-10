SHOCKING PICTURE: Passengers flee scene after Sheffield taxi crash

This was the scene on Sheffield Parkway in the early hours of this morning after a taxi crashed and ended up on its roof.

The taxi driver was left with what are thought to be minor injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the taxi's passengers fled the scene following the crash.

They added: "We think this taxi has carried its last fare.

"The driver has escaped with what appear to be minor injuries.

"Investigation is ongoing into the cause and it would be helpful if the passengers, who decided to run off, made contact with us. Log 227 of 10/12/17."