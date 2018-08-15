Shocked Barnsley FC fan receives surprise letter from chief executive

A Barnsley FC fan has received an unexpected letter from the club after sharing his struggle with mental health on Twitter.

The letter was sent to Chris Ryder by Barnsley’s chief executive, Gauthier Ganaye.

In the letter Mr Ganaye said: “I’ve noticed through social media that you’ve had a bit of a hard time recently, I’m not sure what it is but I hope everything improves for you as soon as possible.

My office door is always open and we’ve finally got a new coffee machine.”

Chris posted the letter to Twitter with the caption “Best club ever”.

Today he wrote: “Just want to say thank you for everyone’s messages over the last few days, I’ve read them all and they’ve meant a lot and helped a lot. Couldn’t be any lower than I’ve been, but the only way is up.”

Mental health charity Mind is an EFL (English Football League) partner this year, which the club was also quick to point out to Mr Ryder.

The young football fan has received floods of support on social media since posting the letter.

One user replied : “Absolutely brilliant. There's loads of us on here that will offer to lend an ear if ever you need it, myself included. Whatever you're going through, you're not on your own and you're not the first.”

Another said: “Brilliant, Barnsley. Keep trucking, Chris. No one is ever alone mate, and imagine supporting a football club that is so ace.”