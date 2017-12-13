Shock at sudden closure of popular Doncaster town centre pub

Customers at a popular Doncaster town centre pub have been left in shock after its sudden closure.

Cask Corner on Cleveland Street announced it was shutting down via Facebook earlier today - with owner Julie Buckley telling regulars that running the real ale bar had become too much for her.

She wrote: "This is the hardest thing I have ever written.

"The long hours, lack of sleep and social life and the pressures of the job have all got too much for me and affecting my health so I am saying goodbye to you all and starting afresh.

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of your heart for your support over the last 6 years, it’s been a great journey and I am honoured to have had you all at my side."

The message was accompanied by a video slideshow showing bands and regular customers at the Cleveland Street pub which opened in 2011.

Owner Julie Buckley with former mayor of Doncaster Peter Davies and manager Marc Jones in 2013.

It was accompanied by musician James Taplin singing the songs It's Over and Closing Time.

In her farewell message she added" "Special thanks to Lorna Buckley for being my rock, Steve Keeton, Bam Morgan, Megan Gascoigne, Keith Thompson, James Taplin, Micky Holmes, Kerry Fleming, Simon Saynor, Paul Lowing, Rachel Horne, Tony Nicholson, James Nicholson and many more, too many to mention, and all the wonderful musicians I have met along the way and the great friends I have made.

"I am still here for you all if ever you want a chat or a shoulder to cry on, my kettle will always be on. Take care and lots of love to you all."

The announcement was met with shock from regulars.

Owner Julie Buckley said running the pub had become too much for her.

Toni Lesley Hamilton wrote: "Absolutely heart broken that Cask Corner is gone.

"Met so many good people in that place and at one point it was a second home."

Carla May Wainwright added: "So sad to find out that Cask has gone, had so many amazing memories in there. Was the only place I could get up on stage and feel at home 😩 I have met so many amazing people there."

The bar was known for its quirky design and live music.