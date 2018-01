A Doncaster man has died while on holiday in Thailand.

Nigel Stephen Winwood, who was 66, died in the Asian country on December 4.

An obituary for Mr Winwood said he had "tragically passed away" and leaves mum Patricia, daughter Louise and brother Robert.

It added: "Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed."

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on January 10 at 1.40pm.