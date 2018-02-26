Sheffield Woman of Steel Doreen Wright dies aged 93

One of the Women of Steel - whose wartime work in Sheffield's steelworks helped to power the Allies to victory - has died aged 93.

Doreen Wright suffered a fatal heart attack at North Hill Care Home in Southey Green on February 11.

Women of Steel in the munitions factories.

The great-grandmother-of-four and her twin sister Barbara were both Women of Steel having swapped their office jobs for life in the factories during the Second World War.

Originally from Crookes, Doreen went to work making parts for jet engines in the Rolls Royce factory in Barnoldswick, on the border of Yorkshire and Lancashire, before moving back to Sheffield in 1944 to work in the Metropolitan Vickers factory in Attercliffe.

Her son Michael paid tribute to her today.

The Women of Steel statue unveiling.

The 67-year-old, of Foxhill, said: "My mum had a great sense of humour right up to the end. She was very proud of her time working in the factories during the war effort.

"She told us how the completed Spitfire planes that had been made at the factory used to fly over as a thank you. They used to stand outside watching them as they went overhead.

"It was hard work but she said there was great camaraderie among the workers."

Doreen was also a keen writer and had her own collection of poetry published in the 'Rhymes of the Times' book in the early 2000s.

For about 15 years she was also a keen contributor to The Star's weekly 'poetry corner' section.

Doreen was a supporter of The Star backed campaign to raise money for a Women of Steel statue in the city.

After the war the women were thrown out of their jobs as the men returned and they were never publicly acknowledged for their efforts.

A fundraising appeal for the statue raised a whopping £170, 000 and it was unveiled in Barker's Pool in 2016.

Doreen attended with her family and Michael recalled how she was 'very proud and grateful' that Women of Steel were honoured with a lasting tribute.

Of the four 'Women of Steel' who led the campaign, only one - Kathleen Roberts is still alive. Kit Sollitt died on New Year's Eve last year aged 98, Ruby Gascoigne passed away in October last year aged 95 and Dorothy Slingsby died on Christmas Eve 2016, also aged 95.

Doreen's death was announced just days after it was revealed fellow Woman of Steel Audrey Walton died aged 95.

Doreen's funeral will take place at Grenoside Crematorium on Tuesday, March 6.