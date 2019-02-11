Sheffield Wednesday star praised for opening up about mental health  

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson has been described as ‘inspirational’ for opening up about his depression in the hope of encouraging men to talk about mental health.

The 29-year-old spoke on BBC Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven as part of Time to Talk Day last week, which aims to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

The dad-of-three described about how he thought his football career was over at the age of just 21 due to problems with injuries and how this led to him falling into depression.

A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to praise Sam for speaking out.

Michaela Greaves described him as an “inspirational man.”

Stacey Adams, a Barnsley fan, added: “Brilliant listening to Sam.

“It doesn't matter what we do in life mental health can and will affect anyone.

“Inspiration to many, well done.”

Samantha Doman said Sam “spoke very well” and added: “Let's all keep talking.”

Tony Dawson posted: “Great interview.100 per cent genuine bloke, top man.”

Hutchinson was picked out as a future star for Chelsea in his youth but a knee injury curtailed his dreams.

Sam, who joined the Owls in 2014, said he still struggled with mental health but now knew ‘how to deal with it’.

The footballer said he hoped to encourage others to speak about their mental health.

He said: “I started speaking about it to help myself but now I speak about it – not for people to ever feel sorry for me but to help other people and for them to know it's normal.

"People go through different things in life and it's there to test us.

“The more people that have these experiences and come out the other end and speak about it in a positive way it can only help other people."