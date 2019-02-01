Sheffield weather forecast: This is when snow will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict icy conditions, below freezing temperatures and snow.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict icy conditions, below freezing temperatures and snow

This morning will begin cold, with the temperature of -1C increasing slightly to its peak of 2C by lunchtime.

Light snow is set to hit from 10am onwards, turning to sleet showers from 12pm until 1pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then be cloudy, but remain cool with a temperature of 2C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light snow is then set to hit early evening, between 5pm and 6pm. The rest of the evening is set to be mostly dry, with a temperature of 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see sunny spells and cloud, but will remain cool. Maximum temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of -3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 5 Feb 2019 to Thursday 14 Feb 2019 said: “Through the middle and end of next week it will be less cold than we have had recently, but still with frost and ice likely overnight.

“Weather fronts will bring bands of rain and hill snow from the north and west, which will tend to peter out as they reach southeastern parts of the UK.

“Between these spells of wet weather there will be drier and brighter periods. The wind will be brisk at times, with gales around exposed coasts and over higher ground.

“Towards the middle of February, it may become more settled with longer spells of drier weather.

“However, northwestern areas are still likely to see rain and probably hill snow at times. Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year, with some overnight frosts.”