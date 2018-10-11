Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and some light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, before becoming cloudier at around 3pm. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 20C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to be cloudy, with light showers hitting from 6pm to around 8pm. The temperature will then begin to slowly dip after around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to see rain throughout the day, as Storm Callum hits the UK. The temperature will be slightly cooler, but still reasonably warm at around 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Saturday will continue to see rain throughout most of the day, with both heavy and light rain forecast. Maximum temperature of 19C.

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.