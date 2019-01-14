Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sheffield as temperatures plummet below freezing

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

Temperatures will cool as the week progresses, dipping to below freezing towards the end of the week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be chilly and cloudy, with the temperature reaching 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Light showers will then hit between 12pm and 1pm, with the rest of the afternoon set to see sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 6pm. The temperature overnight will be 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 9C. Wednesday will then see rain throughout the morning and early afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Thursday will then see temperatures become cooler, with a minimum temperature of -1C. The weekend will remain cool with a maximum temperature of 4C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 18 Jan to Sunday 27 Jan said: “It will be mostly settled for a time on Friday, especially in the east, before thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain, perhaps with some hill snow, try to move eastwards later, with strong winds.

“The rain and hill snow will make further eastward progress on Saturday, perhaps with northeastern areas staying dry.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly cold, unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”