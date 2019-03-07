Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of light rain and cloud. The temperature will reach 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Heavy rain will then hit from 12pm onwards, with the rest of the afternoon seeing a mixture of light and heavy rain. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will see heavy rain turn lighter, easing off completely by around 7pm. The temperature will dip to 5C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be slightly brighter, with bright sunshine throughout most of the morning, before a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 11 March to Wednesday 20 March said: “Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy, wet and windy at times, but some brighter spells are likely too with scattered showers.

“Rain will be heaviest in the west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“Similar weather will continue though the rest of the week with the potential for gales or severe gales.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”