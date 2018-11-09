Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and heavy rain.

Various parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain this week, as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will continue to be overcast, with light rain set to hit at 2pm. The rain will ease and sunny spells with then occur at around 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will then remain cloudy, with heavy rain set to hit from 7pm and continue until the early hours of Saturday morning. The temperature will dip from 9pm onward.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to see bursts of bright sunshine and sunny spells throughout the day, with light showers forecast between 6pm and 7pm. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead into next week, Tuesday in the UK “is expected to bring plenty of dry, breezy weather with some good spells of sunshine,” according to the Met Office.

“Through the end of the week mild, dry weather looks set to extend across many areas with rain confined to the northwest once more.

“Early mist and fog may become more prevalent across south and eastern parts, while windier conditions will reduce this risk in the northwest; overnight frosts in the north more likely.

“These drier than average conditions may continue through the end of the period, with temperatures gradually returning to normal.”