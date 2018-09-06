Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and heavy showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and heavy showers throughout the day

This morning is set to be a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Light rain showers are set to begin at 1pm with it then turning to heavy rain at 2pm.

However, the rain is set to stop at around 3pm, as it becomes cloudy until early evening.

Temperatures will reach a peak of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Sunny spells will then occur from around 5pm to just after 7pm. Temperatures will then begin to cool at 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with light showers expected to occur for a short period of time on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 16-19C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.