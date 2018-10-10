Sheffield weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright and sunny, as forecasters predict sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Bright skies will continue this afternoon and the temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 20C by around 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, with the temperature only beginning to slowly dip after around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be just as warm, but it will be less sunny, with a mixture of cloud, some sunny spells and light showers in the evening.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Rain is then set to hit Sheffield on Friday, with temperatures of 17C. Saturday will also see some light showers throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures of 20C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.