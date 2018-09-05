Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain is set to hit

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be bright, with sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine throughout the morning and temperatures of 14/15C which will reach 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells throughout the afternoon, climbing to temperatures of 18C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will then become cloudy, with temperatures of around 18C. Temperatures will then begin to dip at 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow in Sheffield will see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and showers. Rain is set to hit between 3pm and 6pm with a light shower then occurring at around 7pm. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with showers expected throughout the day on Saturday and briefly on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 15-19C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.