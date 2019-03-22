Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see sunshine, before becoming cloudy from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will remain clear and dry. The temperature will be 10C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 26 March to Thursday 4 April said: “High pressure is expected to dominate at first, bringing largely settled weather with bright or sunny spells.

“However, weak fronts may bring more cloud and some rain to the far north where it will remain breezier.

“Patchy overnight frosts are likely but there should be a gradually warming trend for daytime temperatures. High pressure should gradually lose its influence towards the end of March.”