Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans

​The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning in Sheffield is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 16C by lunchtime, similarly to yesterday's weather.

Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb



What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then see sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine after lunchtime, with temperatures continuing to climb to 18C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening and tonight will then become quite dull, but still with relatively warm temperatures of around 16C, until it begins to dip at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine. However, less cloud is expected and it will be slightly warmer, with peak temperatures of around 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week is set to be a mixture of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching 22C by the weekend.

However, Monday is then set to become cloudier with a maximum temperature of around 19C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.