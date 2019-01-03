Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures plummet below freezing

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, reaching -1C overnight.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be chilly with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach 4C by lunchtime.

According to the Met Office forecast for Yorkshire, “It will be a cold day, with light winds, and remaining rather cloudy for some.

“Despite this, bright or sunny spells are likely to develop, most frequent across eastern parts. These perhaps becoming prolonged for a time during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 4 °C.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon Sheffield will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 5C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark and cool, with the temperature dipping to 1C by 6pm.

The temperature overnight will dip to -1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be slightly less sunny, but will still see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of 5C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Most places are likely to stay dry but rather cloudy through next week.

“The cloudiest and mildest weather is likely to be in the northwest, where it will be cloudy enough for some drizzle over the hills, and sometimes rather windy.

“By the end of the week a change to wetter and windier weather is likely, particularly in the north. There is a risk of snow on hills in the north, and perhaps to lower levels at times too.”