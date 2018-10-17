Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures begin to dip

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

Although the temperature will reach a peak of 15C, the rest of the week is set to be mostly cooler as temperatures begin to dip.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see some sunny spells, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is set to be duller, with cloud throughout most of the afternoon. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 15C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to be overcast, with temperatures beginning to dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be a lot brighter, with bright, sunny skies throughout the day. However, it will be cooler with a temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Friday will then see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, accompanied by a temperature of 13C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.