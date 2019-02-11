Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout the day

This morning will be quite bright, with sunny spells throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 3pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 4C by 9pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 15 Feb to Sunday 24 Feb said:

“A band of rain is expected to move slowly eastwards across the west of the UK during Friday and Saturday, weakening as it does so.

“Otherwise, the weekend will be mainly fine and settled, with sunny spells, once any early morning low cloud and fog clears. It will be mild by day, but nights will be chilly with a risk of frost in the south.

“Little overall change is expected through the start of the following week, although temperatures will return to normal, notably across the south and east.uncertain. However there is an increasing chance of more unsettled conditions developing more widely again.”