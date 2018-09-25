Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

The weather in Sheffield is set to be bright and sunny today today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb this week in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be bright and sunny, although a little chilly, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be sunny, but the temperature is only set to increase slightly to 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, before turning into cloud by 6pm.

Temperatures will then begin to dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be similar with sunny spells and a peak temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

This weekend is set to see sunny intervals, but temperatures will be slightly cooler than earlier in the week.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.