Sheffield weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

The weather in Sheffield is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predicts periods of bright skies, sunny spells and some small periods of cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predicts periods of bright skies, sunny spells and some small periods of cloud throughout the day

The weather in Sheffield this morning will be a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures reaching 17C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is then set to see bursts of pure sunshine late afternoon, reaching a peak of 18C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will still be sunny and warm, before temperatures begin to slowly dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is expected to be similar, with bursts of pure sunshine late morning, and then sunny intervals and some small periods of cloud throughout the rest of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Temperatures are set to slowly climb towards the end of this week, with Saturday and Sunday set to reach peaks of 21C with sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.