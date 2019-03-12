Sheffield weather forecast: Storm Gareth set to hit Sheffield with strong winds and heavy rain

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and heavy rain.

Strong winds will hit this evening as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind in place from 9pm tonight until 3pm on Wednesday.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of light and heavy rain, interspersed by some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will see rain continue, until easing off and turning to sunny spells by 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry, before light rain hits from 8pm onwards, continuing overnight. Overnight temperature of 5C.

Winds will begin to pick up from 9pm onwards, continuing to do so overnight and into tomorrow.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of rain, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day, with strong winds continuing to hit. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 16 March to Monday 25 March said: “Cloud and rain are expected to affect the south, and perhaps central parts, of the UK early on Saturday, and will clear with bright and showery weather extending countrywide by the day's end.

“Showers may be heavy in the north and fall as a mixture of sleet or snow, especially on high ground. Any strong winds will ease through the day too. Lighter winds and cooler on Sunday.

“Then there are signals for an Atlantic-driven and unsettled theme through the following week. We are likely to see further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”