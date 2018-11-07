Sheffield weather forecast: Rain throughout the day as wind and rain ‘vortex’ hits the UK

The weather in Sheffield is set to be wet and windy today as forecasters predict rain throughout most of the day.

From today until the end of this week, the UK is set to see heavy rain as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain, which will then ease off at around 10am. It will then be overcast for the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will see some small sunny spells before light rain then hits from 2pm onward. The temperature will remain at 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light rain will continue into the evening, easing off by 8pm, which is when the temperature will then begin to dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with the chance of light showers between 2pm and 4pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead into next week, “The unsettled weather established through the end of the previous week will still be in place on Sunday, bringing a mixture of sunshine and heavy, blustery showers across the UK,” according to the Met Office.

“More organised bands of rain will spread east at times, accompanied by stronger winds or gales.

“Daytime temperatures will be around normal for the time of year and overnight frosts largely kept at bay.

“This theme is likely to continue through much of the period; with heaviest rainfall and strongest winds expected in western areas, perhaps gales at times.

“Temperatures are expected to remain around normal, with some overnight frosts possible where winds fall light. Beyond mid-November there is low confidence, but probably remaining unsettled at first but an increased chance of quieter spells developing by this point.”