Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain throughout the day as temperatures drop

The weather in Sheffield is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict heavy rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 0C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see lighter rain turn heavier by 10am, with the temperature reaching its peak of 6C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon, with the temperature dipping to 5C from 1pm onward.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

The rain will become slightly lighter early evening, before turning heavier again from 9pm onward. The temperature will then be 4C overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Rain will then continue overnight, into the early hours of tomorrow morning but easing off by 6am. Maximum temperature of 5C and minimum temperature of 0C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

According to the Met Office, Wednesday to Friday in Yorkshire will see “Winds easing, but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain, wintry across hills. Becoming drier and brighter on Friday. Risk of frost and icy patches overnight.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Through the rest of November, there will often be cloudy skies, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hillsnow in the north of the UK.

“There will be some sunny spells too, although the breeze will make for a marked wind chill at times, especially in the south and west where there may be gales in exposed areas.”