Sheffield weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of heavy and light rain, sunny spells and cloud.

However, temperatures are set to cool towards the end of the week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see light rain turn heavy at 10am, with a mixture of light and heavy showers continuing until early afternoon. The temperature will reach 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Rain will ease by 1pm, when there will then be a mixture of some sunny spells and cloud throughout the afternoon. The temperature will be 6C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will dip to 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see temperatures plummet, with a daytime temperature of 4C and an overnight temperature of -1C.

Friday to Sunday will see a maximum temperature of 3C, with a minimum temperature of 0C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 20 Jan to Tuesday 29 Jan said: “Sunday will be cold across the UK, but for many it will be dry; brightest in the southeast.

“Some light rain or sleet is possible in the southwest at first; then a band of rain, sleet and snow is likely to spread across the northwest later, moving erratically southeast.

“Overnight frost and freezing fog patches are likely overnight into Monday. Cold weather is likely to continue through mid-week.”