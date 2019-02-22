Sheffield weather forecast: Fog, sunny spells and mild temperatures

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict fog, cloud and sunny spells.

Temperatures continue to climb, with unusually mild weather this weekend.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see fog slowly lift, when there will then be a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will see sun turn to cloud, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 15C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 9C by 10pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Sunday will see a mixture of fog, sunny spells and cloud, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Sunday 24 February to Tuesday 5 March said: “Sunday and Monday will be largely fine and very mild with some sunshine, although northwest Scotland could be cloudier with rain and strong winds at times.

“The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but this will clear through the morning. The largely dry, sunny and mild conditions are likely to continue until the end of February, although rain and strong winds will affect the northwest at times. Temperatures may gradually become closer to normal.

“Any spells of rain will tend to weaken as they move southeast, just bringing cloudier skies. Overnight frosts are still possible with mist and fog patches too.

“By early March we are more likely to see Atlantic fronts crossing the whole of the UK bringing stronger winds and rain at times.”