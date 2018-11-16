Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy day as temperatures begin to cool

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

The temperature will begin to cool over the next few days, dropping to single figures typical of this time of year by early next week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will remain overcast, but the temperature will begin to slowly dip after 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature cooling to 9C by 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly brighter with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Sunday will also see a temperature of 10C, dropping to 7C by early next week.

“Sunday will often be sunny, but feeling cold in brisk winds. Cloud will increase on Monday with showers, perhaps heavier on Tuesday. Becoming colder as brisk easterly winds continue,” according to the Met Office.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “For much of next week it looks mostly cloudy with the best of the brighter spells in the west. Showers are possible, mainly in the east, and these could turn wintry over hills.

“It will be cold, especially in the south, with this accentuated by the brisk wind. Night frosts are likely and could become widespread at times.”