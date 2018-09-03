Sheffield weather forecast: Cloudy and dull but rain could spoil plans later

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield this morning will be overcast and warm, with the temperature reaching 19C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature climbing to 20C. However, some light rain is expected at around 4pm, alongside temperatures of 19C.

This rain is set to end by 5pm, when it will also then become a little less overcast.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

The rest of the evening is set to be dull but reasonably warm, with temperature of around 17C. They will then begin to slowly dip at around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast for most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 17C. Sunny spells are forecast for around 6pm.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 15-19C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.