Sheffield weather forecast: Bright sunshine but cooler temperatures

The weather in Sheffield is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict mostly bright sunshine throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 14C and a minimum temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be sunny, with sunshine forecast throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is set to be similar, with bright skies forecast throughout the afternoon. There will be some periods of cloud during mid-afternoon. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 14C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

The sunshine will disappear from early evening onward and temperatures will begin to cool, beginning to dip after to 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be less sunny but slightly warmer, with sunny spells, cloud and a maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Sunday will then be similar, with a maximum temperature of 16C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.