Sheffield weather forecast: Bonfire Night in Sheffield looks set to be dry and cloudy

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 11C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, but Bonfire Night will remain dry throughout the evening, with a temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day. However, it will be slightly warmer with a temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, “Following the mild but rather unsettled weather pattern during the first half of November, there is an increasing likelihood of drier conditions becoming established across the British Isles for the last two weeks, and into the start of December,” according to the Met Office.

“Outbreaks of rain look set to become more confined to parts of the north and northwest, and even here tending to ease.

“With longer spells of settled weather developing frost and fog are more likely to form overnight. These could be slow to clear during the daytime, given the time of year.

“A dip in the temperature will also be accompanied by a greater chance of some snow, especially over high ground in the north.”