Sheffield weather forecast: Becoming windier as heavy rain continues

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, light and heavy rain and sunny spells, becoming windier over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will see heavy rain hit from 2pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Heavy rain will turn lighter by 7pm, easing off completely by around 9pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see sunshine, light rain and cloud throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire said: “Cloudy during the morning with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow. Sunny spells and some isolated showers during the afternoon.”

The Met Office outlook for Sunday to Tuesday also adds: “Rain and hill snow Sunday morning, windy with blustery wintry showers in the afternoon. Breezy with sunny spells and isolated showers on Monday. Wet and windy on Tuesday.”

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 12 March to Thursday 21 March said: “Tuesday and Wednesday will be unsettled.

Most likely, rain will be followed by brighter but colder showery conditions. Rain will be heaviest in the north and west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“It will be windy for all, with gales or severe gales at times. Similar unsettled weather will continue though the rest of the week.

“Temperatures will vary around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”