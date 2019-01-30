Sheffield BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is to take a break from presenting – to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with Little Mix and Ed Balls in aid of Comic Relief.

The presenter, who also hosts Football Focus, announced this morning that he is part of a team of celebrities who will be taking on the challenge later this year.

Dan Walker is climbing Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief

READ MORE: Dan Walker joins viral Baby Shark challenge

He will be joined for the trek to the top of the 19,000ft African peak by former Labour politician Ed Balls, Love Island’s Dani Dyer and two members of girl band Little Mix.

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will represent the chart stars while also taking part in the event for Red Nose Day are Pointless host Alexander Armstrong and TV presenter Anita Rani.

READ MORE: Dan Walker laughs off Hallam ‘not proper university’ joke

Strictly‘s Shirley Ballas and NFL star turned BBC pundit Osi Umenyiora will complete the nine-strong team.

The challenge comes 10 years after the original celebrity Kilimanjaro climb, led by Gary Barlow.

The eight-day trek will be filmed for a special one-hour documentary, which will be shown on BBC One in the run-up to Red Nose Day.

READ MORE: Dan Walker helps organise flypast for Sheffield war memorial volunteer

Chris Moyles, Fearne Cotton and Cheryl Tweedy were among the celebs who battled altitude sickness, basic camping conditions and freezing night-time temperatures back in 2009.

The BBC Breakfast host announced this morning that he would be taking a break from presenting during the challenge.