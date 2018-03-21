Sheffield TV host Dan Walker stuns BBC Breakfast viewers with 'long, hairy area' polar bear sex chat

Sheffield-based BBC Breakfast host stunned viewers and co-host Louise Minchin - when he starting discussing 'long, hairy areas' during a live interview about the sex of polar bears.

The pair were presenting this morning's BBC1 show and hosting an item about polar bears when the conversation turned decidedly strange.

Prior to the segment on a polar bear cub, Louise, 49, stated: "I've been slightly nervous about this story all morning, you'll see why."

Dan, 41, replied: “At five o’clock this morning I was researching how you sex a polar bear.

“Now, there is a level of detail I’m not sure if I can go into at this time of the morning, but essentially, there is a lot of fur in the area where you would need to investigate. So therefore it is hard to find out whether it’s male or female.

Louise then interjected: “I might go into hibernation while you carry on.”

Dan continued: “A very long, hairy area, I believe is the correct term.”

“But, wait for it, a slightly more reliable, but still visual way to determine the sex of a polar bear is to watch it urinate.”

Exasperated, Louise replied: “Why does he do it?”

“It’s important! You can share this information,” Dan exclaimed.