SHEFFIELD TRAM CRASH: First pictures and video footage emerges from scene 

The first video footage and pictures have emerged from the scene of a crash between a tram and a car in Sheffield this evening.

Witnesses said it happened on Staniforth Road, close to Woodbourn Road tram stop, in Attercliffe at about 4.30pm.

A picture appearing to show the smashed vehicle.

There has been unconfirmed reports of injuries.

Trams and buses are being diverted away from the area.

Road closure.

The incident happened close to where one of the new Sheffield to Rotherham tram-trains hit a lorry and derailed in October.

In December 2016, an 81-year-old man was killed after being struck by a tram near the Woodbourn Road tram stop.

More to follow.

The scene.

Police at the scene.

Debris from the vehicle.

Police at the scene.