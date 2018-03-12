Sheffield thug jailed for stabbing and strangling victims

A violent thug has been jailed for 20 years for stabbing one man and strangling another.

Albert Edward Needham will spend the next two decades behind bars after admitting the attempted murder of one man and committing grievous bodily harm against another in two separate attacks in Erskine Crescent, Arbourthorne in November last year.

The court heard how Needham stabbed his first victim in the neck and hands on November 26. The 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment.

Two days later, he attacked a second man by strangling him until he was unconscious and then beat him with numerous objects. The 43-year-old also had a stab wound to his neck.

Needham, aged 45, also of Erskine Crescent, Arbourthorne, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, March 9, and was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

After the case, detective constable Kayleigh Brown said: “These attacks were ferocious and completely unprovoked, leaving two men with significant and initially life-threatening injuries.

“I am pleased that Needham has accepted responsibility for his grave crimes and is now in prison for a lengthy period of time.

“The victims’ injuries could have proved fatal and the level of violence displayed was truly shocking – both men are now recovering from their injuries and we wish them well in this process.

“I hope the victims are reassured by the police action taken and this successful conviction.”