Sheffield Star v Telegraph charity football match raises over £1100

They work together and are friends and colleagues - but staff from the Sheffield Star and Sheffield Telegraph went into battle this weekend on the football field.

They pulled on their kits and boots for a special fundraising match at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground yesterday afternoon in front of a crowd of their colleagues, friends and family members.

The teams line up.

And the charity day did not disappoint - as the event has so far raised more than £1100 in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital.

This comes after last year's match raised more than £1300 for the same cause.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Williamson34

The action gets under way.