Sheffield Star readers express pride over naming of warship 

Proud Star readers have welcomed the news that a warship called HMS Sheffield will once again grace the seas.

One of the Royal Navy’s new fleet of anti-submarine Type 26 frigates, being built to protect Britain’s aircraft carriers and its nuclear deterrent, Trident, will become the fourth ship to bear the city’s name.

HMS Sheffield.

Defence minister Stuart Andrew made the announcement last week as he toured Chesterfield Special Cylinders, located near Meadowhall, which will be making parts for the eight frigates, the first of which are scheduled to enter service in the mid-2020s.

It follows a lengthy campaign by former Sheffield lord mayor councillor Anne Murphy, which was backed by The Star.

Readers have now welcomed the move in a series of posts on Facebook.

Sheffield Sea Cadets posted: “All the best wishes for the future crew of Her Majesty's Ship HMS Sheffield.”

Christina Bates added that it was “brilliant” and Mavis Townend described it as “good news.”

The first HMS Sheffield, launched in 1936, was nicknamed The Shiny Sheff due to the profusion of stainless steel adorning her body.

The second ship will forever be linked with tragedy after it was hit by an Argentine missile during the Falklands War in 1982, killing 20 people.

A third ship to be named after the city was launched in 1986 and served with the Royal Navy until 2002, when it was decommissioned.

While news of a fourth ship has been welcomed, other readers took a moment to remember the lives lost in the Falklands.

Paul Ward said: “Remember listening to the radio when it was announced, heard from a friend who was on another ship that the crew were sat on the bow singing ‘always look on the bright side of life’ whilst awaiting rescue.

The new Type 26 frigates will replace their Type 23 predecessors and are equipped to carry out missions ranging from combat to humanitarian and disaster relief.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​