Sheffield shopper's fury as Henderson's Relish substituted with Worcestershire sauce by Morrisons

A Sheffield shopper has blasted supermarket chain Morrisons - after it sent him a bottle of Worcestershire sauce instead of legendary Sheffield brew Henderson's Relish in his weekly shop.

Robert Drury was stunned when he unpacked his online delivery - and discovered that instead of a bottle of Relish, the store had sent him a bottle of Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce as a replacement.

The pair have been compared in the past.

He said: "There's no substitute for Hendo's, so I couldn't believe it when I looked and found that they'd sent me a bottle or Worcestershire sauce instead.

"When it arrived and I saw the substituted items I was far from happy as you just can’t compare the two - everyone knows it Hendo's all the way."

Mr Drury, 34, a student administrator at Sheffield Hallam University is such a fan of the Steel City sauce that he has organised to give away 50 bottles to guests at his upcoming wedding.

He added: "It is one of those things that you always have to have in the cupboard and normally when the delivery guy drops it off, they tell you about items they haven't got in stock.

Robert's order showing the swapped bottles.

"This time he didn't and when I looked I wasn't too impressed!"

It is not the first time the two sauces have caused controversy.

In 2014, Lewisham MP Jim Dowd sparked uproar in Sheffield when he described Henderson's as having "parasitic packaging" - and claimed the sauce, which has been made in the city for more than 100 years, was a rip-off copy of Lea and Perrins.

During a parliamentary debate, he explained how he had encountered the sauce at a pub in Blackheath, London and thought it was an imitation sauce.

He later toured the Henderson's factory in a peace-making gesture.

Added Mr Drury, who lives in Swallownest: "I thought it was quite funny. I've been a lifelong fan of Henderson's and there's just no comparison between the two! It's important to get it right."

He is such a fan of Relish that he also owns a cookbook, apron and will be dishing out bottles to guests at his wedding to fiancee Claire Clayton in April.

While the two sauces are similar in appearance - a dark brown liquid in bottles with orange labels - the key difference between the two is that Worcestershire sauce contains anchovies while Relish does not.

It is also vegan, unlike Lea and Perrins.

Comedian Tom Wrigglesworth once said of Henderson's Relish that while outsiders think the condiment is Sheffield's answer to Worcestershire sauce, Sheffielders think it is the answer to everything.

Henry Henderson first began manufacturing his own special type of sauce back in the latter part of the 19th century and it was made on the same site until 2013 until moving to a new production plant in the city.

Meanwhile, Worcester chemists John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins devised the recipe for their sauce in the 1830s.

We have contacted Morrisons for comment.