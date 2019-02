Dancing the night away, episodes of The Hitman and Her and the infamous over 25s 'grab a granny' night, we've dipped back into the archives to relive the heady days of the Roxy. Is that alright for youse?

1. "Is that alright for youse?" At one time, the club was owned by Geordie entrepreneur Barry Noble, who infamously advertised the club with his "is that alright for youse?" catchphrase. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Dancing the night away Queues form outside the club in the late 80s. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Clubbers' paradise The club attracted big name singers in its heyday - as well as TV cameras from The Hitman and Her jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Hitman and Her Late night TV clubbing show The Hitman and Her, presented by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan, was a regular visitor to Roxy. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more