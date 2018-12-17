Sheffield's lost pubs - how many of these can you remember from our retro picture gallery?

We've dug into the archives to find dozens of Sheffield bars no longer with us - how many of these did you used to drink in?

1. Hanrahan's This bar on Glossop Road was the place to be seen in the 1980s. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The Barrow Boys Hidden away under an arch near Pond's Forge, the pub was named after market porters. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The Lambpool This Sheffield pub has been gone a long time JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Psalter Tavern This sprawling pub is sadly no longer with us. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more