Sheffield's lost pubs - how many of these can you remember from our retro picture gallery?
Sheffield has always been a good night out - but there's many of the city's pubs that are no longer with us.
We've dug into the archives to find dozens of Sheffield bars no longer with us - how many of these did you used to drink in?
1. Hanrahan's
This bar on Glossop Road was the place to be seen in the 1980s.
2. The Barrow Boys
Hidden away under an arch near Pond's Forge, the pub was named after market porters.
3. The Lambpool
This Sheffield pub has been gone a long time
4. The Psalter Tavern
This sprawling pub is sadly no longer with us.
