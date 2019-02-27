Sheffield’s ‘Cheesegrater’ car park has been named as the world’s number one.

The distinctive building in Charles Street in the city centre has been named as the world’s number one quirky car park in a rundown of some of the world’s most unusual car parks – beating off competition in Tokyo, Miami and Australia.

The Cheesegrater car park in Charles Street, Sheffield.

The car park was dubbed a ‘multi-storey marvel’ by judges at award-winning airport parking operator and retailer Airport Parking and Hotels.

A spokesman said: “For those who appreciate architectural wonders that transform the ordinary into something rather extraordinary, we’ve collated a list of the 10 most quirky, unusual and spectacularly-designed car parks from around the world.”

And topping the list was the Cheesegrater.

Judges said: “Located on Charles Street in Sheffield, this 10-level multi-storey car park provides visitors to the city centre with 520 spaces and is affectionately known as the ‘Cheesegrater’ thanks to its striking and cube-shaped external design.”

The car park was designed by architects Allies and Morrison as part of the Heart of the City project, which also included the Peace Gardens, Winter Garden and Millennium Gallery.

It beat off car parks from across the world – including a floating car park in Japan and a 2.5 mile long car park in Germany.

THE FULL TOP TEN OF THE WORLD’S QUIRKIEST CAR PARKS

1, The Cheesegrater, Sheffield

2. Volkswagen's Autostadt Car Towers: Wolfsburg, Germany

3. Umihotaru, The Floating Car Park: Tokyo Bay, Japan

4. SAIT Polytechnic Parkade: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

5. City Hall Automated Parking Garage: West Hollywood, California, USA

6. Ballet Valet Parking Garage: Miami, Florida, USA

7. Automated Parking System at Emirates Financial Towers: Dubai, UAE

8. Garagenatelier Car Park: Herdern, Switzerland

9. Eureka Parking: Melbourne, Australia

10. Rheinauhafen Parking Tunnel: Cologne, Germany