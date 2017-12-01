Sheffield road to be closed to traffic to help festive revellers stay safe

A busy road in Sheffield city centre will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights over the next few weeks, in a bid to help festive revellers stay safe.

From tonight Carver Street will be closed to vehicles at night from midnight until 5am every Friday and Saturday from December 1 until December 23.

It will also be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, as part of a trial being carried out by South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council.

It is hoped closing the road at a time when large swathes of people are visiting the area on festive outings will help to keep party-goers to stay safe.