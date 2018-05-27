Sheffield road closed as police deal with ongoing incident

A Sheffield road is closed in both directions this morning, as police continue to deal with an ongoing incident.

Asline Road is currently closed at both ends in Sheffield, and the Bramall Lane junction with Alderson Road and Bramall Lane into the city is closed at the junction with Queen's Road.

Police have been on the scene at Bramall Lane since around 3am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The road is closed while police continue to deal with an ongoing police incident. That is the only information that can be released at this time."