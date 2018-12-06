Sheffield restaurant under fire over ‘Weinstein burger’ and other offensive names closes 

A Sheffield restaurant under fire for having offensively named burgers on its menu has been closed.

Sheffield Council asked Randy’s Hardcore Hamburgers to remove certain burger names from its menu as it was “propagating a toxic culture” by selling burgers which “glamourise non consensual sex acts.”

West One in Sheffield. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Support for call to jazz up Sheffield city centre blocks

The West One restaurant has previously apologised after complaints about its “The Weinstein” burger and amended the menu.

The council since demanded other burger names including “Fake Taxi” and “Ca$ting C0uch” should be removed.

But now its landlord, Devonshire Green (Commercial Properties) Limited, has placed a legal notice on the front door of the restaurant, which is currently closed.

READ MORE: THESE are the areas of Sheffield most likely to get snow tonight

In a letter. coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for development at Sheffield Council, said: “These items demonstrably glamourise non-consensual sexual acts and in doing so, they propagate a toxic culture which objectifies women. Bluntly, the names of these items are not acceptable.

“Numerous complaints have been received concerning the names and these are being investigated by the Licensing Team.

“A reasonable person would conclude that the naming of such items if deliberately contrived to cause offence and is in violation of Sheffield Council’s licensing objectives.

“I would direct you to alter the names voluntarily, prior to more formal action being considered.”

The restaurant previously apologised on Facebook over its “The Weinstein” named burger, understood to be a reference to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women.

READ MORE: Firms’ anger at lengthy roadworks following Sheffield tram crash

It said: “Randy’s Hardcore Hamburgers Sheffield would like to genuinely apologise for any offence it has caused for its insensitive naming of the Weinstein burger. And as such have amended our menu.

“At no point does Randy's look to glamourise or promote sexual assault towards any member of the community.

“We realise our mistake and trust that the People of Sheffield accept our sincere apologies and understand that we are guilty of nothing more than poor taste.”

Nobody answered the phone when The Star called earlier today.