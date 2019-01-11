Sheffield residents give their verdict on deal or no-deal Brexit

A public debate over Brexit held in Sheffield has set tongues wagging among Star readers.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of pub company J D Wetherspoon, visited The Banker's Draft in the city centre as part of his national campaign calling for a no-deal Brexit.

Tim Martin at The Banker's Draft.

Pub goers listened in as Mr Martin argued there may be economic benefits to leaving the European Union without a deal and said the UK should instead adopt a free trade approach used in such countries as New Zealand and Canada.

After we covered the story, a number of Star readers took to Facebook to have their say on the issue.

Many said they were fed-up with the negotiations and urged politicians to simply get on with withdrawing the UK from the EU.

Anne Neville posted: “Just get out.

“No deal sounds better than the deal on offer.”

Lorraine Burgin added: “Everyone had a vote.

“If the remainers did not use it then it is their own fault.

“We should just leave and not pay the EU any more money.”

Chris Pollard argued: “We shouldn’t be paying a penny whatever the deal.”

Kevan Bee said: “If everyone bought British brewed drinks the dole queue would be shorter.

“I can't wait for the German and French cars to stop, increase production here.

“It really isn't rocket science. British jobs first.”

At the event, Mr Martin expressed his belief that a no-deal Brexit may benefit democracy, help the UK to regain control over things like fishing grounds and slash import taxes.

He added: “There’s nothing to fear from a no-deal Brexit.

“A lot of people think it’s a cliff edge or a walk through hell after the way MPs talk about it but I think it’s completely untrue.”

Sheffield voted to leave the EU by a close 3.8 per cent difference in the referendum.

MPs are due to vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, January 15.