Sheffield residents fear someone could be killed at 'notoriously bad' junction

Residents fear someone could be killed at a 'notoriously bad' junction which has been the scene of numerous serious accidents.

There has been four major collisions in which people have been injured in the last five years at the junction of Burncross Road, Hollow Gate, Bracken Hill and Hallwood Road on the border of Burncross and Chapeltown.

One of the most recent accidents saw a car crash into the side of a house in Burncross Road in June last year.

Concerned residents have now launched a campaign, which has won backing from an MP, for traffic calming measures to be introduced amid fears it is only a matter of time before there is a fatal crash.

Resident Kim Whitmore has launched an online petition calling for Sheffield Council to take action and introduce traffic lights at the junction.

She said: "There have been so many accidents over numerous years. Something urgently needs to be done before someone is killed."

Lara Gothique, a trustee at the nearby Chapeltown and Burncross Community Centre, added that the junction has been "notoriously bad for a long time."

She said: "I think people like to chance it by crossing or making a turn when there isn't enough time.

“It needs traffic lights. It is only a matter of time before someone is hurt badly or even worse.

“I've lost count the number of times when I have driven towards the junction and been re-routed away due to a crash. It really needs looking at.”

16 people have signed the petition so far and it is set to be considered by council chiefs.

Angela Smith, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, has also backed the calls for action and said she would help residents in their "quest for improvements."

She added: "It is difficult junction and I have previously raised how dangerous it could be with the council."

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said the authority will investigate and 'looks forward to working with residents to address this road traffic issue.'

The roads that lead to the junction have 30mph limits and Scott Dernie, safety camera manager for South Yorkshire Police, said regular speed checks are conducted in the area.

He added: "We also work in partnership with the Safer Roads Partnership who hold speed awareness and road safety engagement events and activity.

“Our work will now continue to keep our roads and drivers safe."