Sheffield residents bowled over by new plans for The Moor

Sheffield residents are bowled over by plans to bring a new bowling alley to the city.

Lane7 is the latest big name to be unveiled for The Moor, with its bowling lanes to be accompanied by retro gaming arcades, karaoke, ping pong and pool.

READ MORE: New bowling alley coming to Sheffield city centre, complete with retro arcades, karaoke and ping pong



Residents took to Facebook to welcome the news and voice their support over this latest addition to the shopping hub.

Leigh Birch-Garth said: "Nice to see more in the centre rather than the Centertainment and Meadowhall."

Kevin Hyatt added: "Fantastic news. Great to see more development happening on The Moor and all the new jobs being created."

Marie Brown added that the "kids are going to love this."

READ MORE: Plan to open bowling alley in Sheffield city centre revealed



The news comes as the shopping parade's owner Aberdeen Standard Investments confirmed fashion retailer Next would also take over three floors at the vacant BHS store opposite Primark, which is part of the soon-to-begin third phase of regeneration.

Next and Lane7 join H&M and New Look as the high street names already signed up for phase three of The Moor's overhaul, where ASI said there will be an additional leisure outlet, the identity of which has yet to be announced.

It was also revealed Gap is due to open its latest branch this April beneath The Light Cinema.

Phil Huby, head of retail at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: "We have been able to secure these leading occupiers in the market due to our continued commitment to Sheffield and the 22 per cent increase in footfall during 2017 when we recorded 11.2 million visitors to The Moor."

READ MORE: Work begins to transform former Sheffield city centre store into budget hotel

He told how Next would take a 42,000 sq ft store at the old BHS.

Lane7 will take up 15,000 sq ft of the new block, with New Look opening a 16,000 sq ft store and H&M's new shop due to cover 36,000 sq ft.

Demolition and refurbishment of this block is due to begin this summer, with the new occupiers hoping to start trading next year.

Charlie Snow, operations manager at Lane7 said: "We can’t wait to roll into The Moor. We'll be bringing the whole shebang - walnut bowling lanes, retro arcades, karaoke, ping pong, pool and a full bar offer. It’s going to be next level – watch this space!"