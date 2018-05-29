Sheffield police utilise extra powers to charge man following spate of stabbings

Police have utilised extra stop and search powers to arrest a man for carrying a weapon after a spate of stabbings in Sheffield.

The force was handed a Section 60 order over the weekend which meant they could legally search more people in the street after two teenagers were stabbed to death in the city within days of each other.

Ryan Jowle.

The order was in force across Lowedges and Manor and resulted in a 24-year-old man being charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings, force lead for armed criminality, issued a hard-hitting message to people thinking about carrying weapons.

She said: "This week there have been three very serious incidents in Sheffield, two of which have sadly resulted in the loss of two young people's lives. I understand this will have shocked and devastated our communities and our thoughts remain with both of their families at this time.

Samuel Baker.

"I would however like to make very clear that we will not tolerate knife crime in South Yorkshire and we will always take action to raise awareness of and prevent this.



"Carry a knife puts only not only individuals but other members of the public in danger and we have and continue to take the necessary steps to prevent and stop this."

Det supt Jennings said officers have conducted high-visibility patrols - which led to the arrest - and have also been working with parents and schools to highlight the dangers of carrying knives as part of a 'multi-agency approach' towards tackling the problem.

She added: "This requires the involvement of everyone and we need parents, family members and friends to educate young people about the consequences of carrying weapons and provide and highlight the positive opportunities for people away from gangs and organised crime.



"Our focus is creating a safe and happy environment for people to work and live, and whilst I understand the concern and fear our local communities will have around knife crime, I would like to offer my reassurance that we are placing all of our efforts into tackling this."

Ryan Jowle, aged 19, was fatally stabbed in Woodhouse last Tuesday night. Frank Mvila Kiongaze, aged 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning charged with murder.

15-year-old Samuel Baker was stabbed in Lowedges and later died in hospital last Thursday. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today charged with murder.

In addition, a 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after being stabbed in the chest and leg on Asline Road, close to Bramall Lane. Nobody has been arrested yet.

And a 21-year-old man was stabbed last Monday close to the Premier convenience store in City Road, Norfolk Park. No arrests are believed to have been made yet.

Contact police with information on 101.