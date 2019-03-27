Sheffield police raid nets cannabis farm with ‘lovely pink lighting’

Sheffield police discovered a cannabis farm today – and took note of its ‘lovely link lighting’.

Officers executed a search warrant in Wincobank this afternoon.

READ MORE: Tribute paid to legendary Sheffield nightclub boss

READ MORE: Drug dealer found with £10k cannabis operation at Sheffield home set to be deported for second time

The police team put details about the raid on Facebook, complete with a picture and the caption: “A number of cannabis plants recovered. #Sheffield #lovelypinklighting.”

READ MORE: Sheffield man jailed for vicious assault which left victim with broken jaw